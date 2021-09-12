Almost two dozen classic cars – ranging from Morris Mini Minors to an Aston Martin DB5 – lined West Street, while passers-by were entertained by a Titchfield lindy-hop group.

The annual council-run event was cancelled last year due Covid-19 restrictions, but this year’s event has bounced back with car enthusiasts reporting fewer vehicles but strong interest from crowds in the town centre.

Arthur Woods attended with his 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air and said the event had enjoyed ‘a good turn out’.

Pictured is: Mayor of Fareham Councillor Pamela Bryant with Mayoress is Councillor Mrs Louise Clubley in the front seat of a Citroen B2 Open Tourer Picture: Keith Woodland (110921-102)

The Gosport resident said: ‘We normally come here every year – previous years there have been more cars, but it’s a good turn out given that we have just got over Covid.’

The 50s fanatic said he bought the classic car 14 years ago for £13,000 and was too in love with it to sell it – despite some ‘silly’ offers.

Arthur said: ‘Three years go I was offered £50,000. I’m not sure if she meant it – it was silly money.

Pictured is: Peter Denham with his 1555 Commer long wheel base express delivery van, this is one of four remaining in the world. Picture: Keith Woodland (110921-2)

‘I have always wanted an American car. It’s the whole 50s scene – the music, the fashion. I love it.

‘Sometimes I just sit there and look at it and wonder how many couple went to the drive-in movies in it.’

Attracting a lot of attention was a classic Aston Martin DB5, made famous in 1960s James Bond movies – with the model in Fareham even bearing the same plate number from the films.

Pictured is: Lola with his owner and their Ford Granda Estate that was used by the Queen on the Balmoral estate. Picture: Keith Woodland (110921-8)

Owner Richard Bray said the car was worth between £750,000 and £900,000 with just over 1,000 made – but his was not for sale.

The Portsmouth-based 72-year-old said: ‘I bought the car about three and a half years ago – and I spent two and a half years doing it up.

‘The nice thing about a car like this is when you get to share it other people.

‘It’s a bit quieter than two years ago but it’s still busy.’

Pictured is: Vintage vehicles lined up for inspection Picture: Keith Woodland (110921-10)

Entertaining the crowds were dancers from the Lindy Club, based in Titchfield Community Centre, and swing singer Roy Coombes.

The 59-year-old, who has attended the previous two events, said: ‘It’s been great fun – lots of people have been stopping and dancing. It’s been a brilliant day.’

Pictured is: Bic and Simone Graham from Lindy Hop Picture: Keith Woodland (110921-35)

Pictured is: Minis Picture: Keith Woodland (110921-74)

Pictured is: Alan Jump with his Great Grandson Harrison Beech at the wheel of a1928 Willis Knight Picture: Keith Woodland (110921-86)