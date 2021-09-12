Fareham classic car show sees vintage Minis, Chevrolets, and James Bond's favourite ride roar into town after Covid-19 hiatus
A CLASSIC car meet-up in Fareham has roared back into the town centre after a year off due to Covid-19, with a James Bond favourite attracting a lot of attention.
Almost two dozen classic cars – ranging from Morris Mini Minors to an Aston Martin DB5 – lined West Street, while passers-by were entertained by a Titchfield lindy-hop group.
The annual council-run event was cancelled last year due Covid-19 restrictions, but this year’s event has bounced back with car enthusiasts reporting fewer vehicles but strong interest from crowds in the town centre.
Arthur Woods attended with his 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air and said the event had enjoyed ‘a good turn out’.
The Gosport resident said: ‘We normally come here every year – previous years there have been more cars, but it’s a good turn out given that we have just got over Covid.’
The 50s fanatic said he bought the classic car 14 years ago for £13,000 and was too in love with it to sell it – despite some ‘silly’ offers.
Arthur said: ‘Three years go I was offered £50,000. I’m not sure if she meant it – it was silly money.
‘I have always wanted an American car. It’s the whole 50s scene – the music, the fashion. I love it.
‘Sometimes I just sit there and look at it and wonder how many couple went to the drive-in movies in it.’
Attracting a lot of attention was a classic Aston Martin DB5, made famous in 1960s James Bond movies – with the model in Fareham even bearing the same plate number from the films.
Owner Richard Bray said the car was worth between £750,000 and £900,000 with just over 1,000 made – but his was not for sale.
The Portsmouth-based 72-year-old said: ‘I bought the car about three and a half years ago – and I spent two and a half years doing it up.
‘The nice thing about a car like this is when you get to share it other people.
‘It’s a bit quieter than two years ago but it’s still busy.’
Entertaining the crowds were dancers from the Lindy Club, based in Titchfield Community Centre, and swing singer Roy Coombes.
The 59-year-old, who has attended the previous two events, said: ‘It’s been great fun – lots of people have been stopping and dancing. It’s been a brilliant day.’