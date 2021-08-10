Fareham College was also able to boast almost half of its students achieving high grades, with just over 50 per cent of students achieving the highest grade possible.

Principal Andrew Kaye said: ‘Huge congratulations to all of our students on another set of fantastic results. As we continue to strive for excellence in everything we do, these results truly reflect the benefits our students gain learning from our industry-experienced teachers, in state-of-the-art facilities.

Students at Fareham College Picture: Mathew Clark

‘Despite the continued challenges presented by the Covid-19 crisis this academic year, our students’ unfaltering dedication has yet again produced exceptional results.

‘Other students are able to take advantage of Fareham College’s close business links and progress straight into employment.’

Students were celebrating their results as they looked forward to the next step of their journey.

Martin Bishop, 34, of Whiteley, qualified for his Level 3 in motorsport after deciding to retrain and now has his own business Bishop Sport Racing. ‘I’ve always been a motorsports fan and have been a volunteer marshal all over the UK and abroad so decided to go back to college,’ he said.

Oscar Flatt with his A-level results at Fareham College

‘The course has really helped me and the teaching was exceptional. I found it hard learning at home as I’m a hands-in person but the support was great.’

Lewis Marchant, 18, of Portsmouth, also completed the same course. ‘It was disappointing we weren’t able to go to race meetings because of Covid but overall the course was brilliant,’ he said.

Stuart Tucker, 18, of Southampton, secured a Level 3 in mechanical engineering. He said: ‘I was one of the last students to do the course as it’s now been scrapped.

‘I had a great time, though the pandemic did make it quite difficult but we adjusted and got through.’

Jack Dimmer Picture: Mathew Clark

Oscar Flatt, 19, was happy to gain a Level 3 in performing arts. ‘I hope to be an actor and this course has helped me to grow as a performer and really built up my confidence and improve my acting abilities to progress onto Higher Education,’ he said.

‘I didn’t think I would get to this stage, but I am absolutely delighted to be able to study acting at the University of Winchester to continue to improve my skills and go onto achieve my dream.

‘It was weird when the pandemic hit and we had to make changes and there were less shows because of Covid. Unfortunately it put everything on hold which was disappointing as I needed to get my name out there.’

Jack Dimmer, 19, of Gosport, was over the moon to gain a Level 3 in sport. ‘It went very well but at the beginning I was worried about Covid. The teachers were so reassuring which helped me a lot,’ he said.

Martin Bishop (right) and Lewis Marchant celebrate their Level 3 in motorsport at Fareham College on August 10, 2021.

‘The tutors were always willing to help and go out their way to help us.

‘We did a lot of PowerPoint presentations but still did all the practical things with them done at the end of the course instead.’

Christian Allen-Kotze, deputy principal, said the teachers were ‘very proud’ of the students and the ‘resilience they have shown’.

He added: ‘Our T Level students have also produced exceptional results at the end of the first year of their studies, achieving a 100 per cent achievement rate in the digital production, design and development.’

The college has new T Level courses in digital business services and digital support services, as well as in health, healthcare science, science, design, surveying and planning and on-site construction.

Christian Allen-Kotze, deputy principal of Fareham College Picture: Mathew Clark

Applications at the college for courses are still open.

