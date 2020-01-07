THE family of a lost cockapoo have appealed for any information and the return of their dog, Arlo.

Arlo was wearing a festive collar and jumper when he went missing during a Christmas Day walk near Henry Cort Community College in Fareham, and has not been seen since.

Lisa Wilcox, the dog’s owner, told The News what a stressful experience losing Arlo around Christmas has been.

The family believes Arlo could have been abducted, as they thought he would have been found by now.

Lisa, 30, said: ‘I struggle to believe that he is still out there running around on his own. I’d like to think that if someone found him and saw what a lovely dog he is, they’d help him get home.’

READ MORE: Gosport cats in need of homes received plenty of present donations after charity issued plea

A Facebook group – which now has more than 1,000 members – was soon created by friends, and posters were distributed in the local area.

Describing the day that three-year-old Arlo went missing, Lisa said: ‘Because I’m a nurse, I’m normally working during the Christmas period, so I was excited to be able to enjoy it with my family this year.

‘We put the veg in the oven at about two o’clock in the afternoon and began walking behind the college towards the Fisherman’s Rest.

‘I was walking in front with my son when I suddenly heard barking. Being a quiet dog, Arlo usually doesn’t bark. I knew something was wrong.

‘We ran up to the top of a field where he went, but he wasn’t in sight. We were all out looking for Arlo until it got too dark to see. It ruined Christmas for us all.’

READ MORE: This German Shepherd needs volunteers to help out with walkies - can you help?

Lisa also told The News how her seven-year-old son, Jacob, was confused as to how to react to the news that his dog had gone missing.

She explained: ‘Jacob said that he had probably just wandered off to the wrong house. He was torn because he had just got all his new toys, so he didn’t know how to feel.’

Lisa gave thanks to the local community for their support in attempting to find Arlo, saying: ‘It has been amazing to see how supportive everyone has been. It gives you renewed hope in humanity.’

Anyone with any information should contact 07816 492791 or 07801 354432.