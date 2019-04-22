Fareham fitness fantastic complete epic cycle and says she was 'close to tears' at the end   

Have your say

A WOMAN who has been battling gynecological problems since she was a teenager has completed a marathon cycle for charity.

Determined Hayley Wilson held a static cycle at the Fusion Fitness a Gym in Lysses Court, in support of The Eve Appeal, a charity that supports people facing gynecological issues.

The 24-year-old spent 20 hours in the saddle burning a whopping 7,500 calories in the process – almost four days’ worth – and four hours’ ‘rest’ painting the gym.

The fitness fanatic said: ‘I was so happy when I had finished that I wanted to cry. I have never done an endurance event like this before.’

Hayley’s ‘spinnathon’ started at 10am on Saturday and continued right the way through until 10am yesterday.

She was supported by a band of 13 volunteers, who joined her for parts of the ride throughout the day and night.

She added: ‘I couldn’t have done it without their support. They were all amazing.’

Her efforts have so far raised more than £1,000 for The Eve Appeal – smashing her original target of £500.

Hayley, whose gynecological problems began when she was 13, said she wanted to do everything she could to help.

‘I just wanted to raise awareness about The Eve Appeal and all the work they do,’ she added.

Hayley frequently hosts her own spin classes at the Fareham gym.

Although feeling drained from the weekend , the 24-year-old insisted she would still be running her regular spinning class today.

To donate to her event. see Hayley’s JustGiving page, here.