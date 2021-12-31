In September the determined daughter paddled from the Isle of Wight to Gosport as part of a sponsored event to raise funds for her Royal Navy engineer father, Paul, who was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

The £106,389 raised by generous supporters has since paid for 41-year-old Paul’s proton beam therapy, a specialist treatment not offered by the NHS to shrink the tumour.

12-year-old Seren Killpartrick from Fareham is paddleboarding from the Isle of Wight to Stokes Bay to raise money for brain tumour treatment for her dad. Pictured: Seren Killpartrick with her day Paul at Stokes Bay beach on Thursday 16th September 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

After being listed as part of the News Years Honours for 2021, she said: ‘It was quite an amazing experience. To know what I did has been able to help my dad in this way is the best feeling.

‘Just a huge thank you to everyone who donated. Every penny that was donated helps. Some people put in £1, some people put in £1,000 and it’s all made a difference.’

Paul has completed the proton beam therapy and is now part-way through a course of chemotherapy.

Despite a recent seizure that meant he spent a few weeks in hospital he was able to be home with the family over Christmas.

He added: ‘It was a huge relief when we saw we had raised enough for the therapy. I am so proud of Seren.’

