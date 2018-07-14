Fareham hire firm helps two wildebeest settle into new zoo

AN EQUIPMENT supplier has helped move two large wildebeest thousands of miles to their new home.

Nationwide Hire, based in Fareham, helped Newquay Zoo to move Libby and Dessi with the free hire of a huge telescopic forklift.

The pair made the 1,112-mile journey from Dvur Kralove Zoo in the Czech Republic to take part in Newquay Zoo’s breeding programme, and it is hoped both will mate with the male wildebeest already living at the west country zoo.

Jonathan Holley, Managing Director at Nationwide Hire, said: ‘We were delighted to help out.

‘This is an excellent example of the diverse type of job we do and because we can organise the hire of anything and everything I couldn’t resist helping the team out to safely move this unusual and precious cargo.’

Newquay Zoo’s Head Keeper Dave Rich explained: ‘Black wildebeest are extremely heavy so we couldn’t have done it without the help and machinery supplied free of charge by Nationwide Hire.’