Fareham man, 25, left with serious head injury after falling off Voi scooter in Portsmouth
A MAN was left with a serious head injury after falling from a rented Voi scooter on Saturday evening.
Police said a 25-year-old man from Fareham fell from the scooter just after 9.10pm in Landport Terrace, Southsea.
The man was taken to hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.
PC Nicholas Gard, said: ‘I am appealing for anyone who was in the Landport Terrace area between 8.45pm and 9.10pm on Saturday evening. It happened near to the Chambers Restaurant. Did you witness the incident, or do you have any information that could help?’
Call 101 quoting 44220050494 with information or submit information at www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.