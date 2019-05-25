Fareham man, 40, confirmed as deceased from A27 motorcycle crash  

Have your say

POLICE have confirmed the motorcyclist who died yesterday evening was a man from Fareham.

The male, 40, died in a collision on the A27 Southampton Road at Titchfield, near the Argos store, just before 6pm.

The Honda motorcycle was travelling on the eastbound carriageway when it went into the opposite carriageway and crashed into a car.

Officers attended the incident with the man pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed.

An investigation is now underway to establish the exact circumstances.

Sergeant Richard Grant said: ‘We are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or the circumstances leading up to it.

‘In particular, we are keen to hear from a driver of a dark-coloured sports car that was seen driving in the same direction as the motorbike around the time of the collision.

‘This person may hold vital information that could help our investigation.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting Operation Shetland.