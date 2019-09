A FAREHAM man who got distracted while cooking steak sees his kitchen go up in flames.

A male in his 50s was forced to escape from his flat in Valentine Close flat after the kitchen became engulfed in flames after he left his food unattended.

Two breathing apparatus and a hose reel were used by Fareham firefighters before the fire was put out around 8pm on Sunday evening.

‘The man got distracted while cooking,’ a spokesman for the fire service said.