Cliff Cresdee has created around 25 intricate wooden models depicting a range of objects, people, and vehicles.

The 91-year-old is a self-taught modelmaker, and has been creating wooden masterpieces for the past 40 years.

Some of Mr Cresdee’s models are up to 2.5ft long and 2ft tall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cliff Cresdee at his home in Fareham with his models. Picture: Habibur Rahman

It takes him two to three weeks to make each one, using ‘odd bits of wood’ to build the model, which he then paints.

Mr Cresdee, who retired when he was 67, said: ‘I lived in Portsmouth, Denmead, Drayton was the main one I liked.

‘I had about four businesses, I had a garage in Stansted Road, then I went into repairing mopeds, and a shop, and I did paraffin delivery.’

A wooden double decker bus at Cliff's home in Fareham. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Among his works are models of the crown with jewels, a diving helmet, a double decker bus, a bicycle lock, and a boat with man in fishing gear.

Mr Cresdee added: I made a caravan and donkey about 30 years ago, and I would charge £2 for people to have a picture with it. I used sponge from furniture to pad it out. My finest piece, it was my masterpiece.’

While Mr Cresdee has retired his modelmaking for now due to illness, he says that he might pick up his hobby again in the future.

He said: ‘I might start again, if I’m getting better. I would make one of the old prams.’

Cliff Cresdee at his home in Fareham with The Crown with Jewels he made and other models. Picture: Habibur Rahman

While Mr Cresdee doesn’t take the models out of his home, he is interested to note people’s responses to his works when they visit his home.

He said: ‘People react differently - some react jealous, some ignore them, I always take a note of what they react to them. Anyway, I love them.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

A giant padlock model. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Cliff Cresdee when he was 21 years old

Cliff Cresdee's garden shed with more of his wooden models. Picture: Habibur Rahman