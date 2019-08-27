Fareham MP praises changes to Help to Buy

The MP for Fareham has praised a government scheme aimed at helping first time buyers.

The government has changed the Help to Buy scheme to allow homeowners to take out 35-year mortgages.

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick is also set to review a new national model for shared ownership, including allowin g buying a property in 1% increments.

Mr Jenrick said that house building remains ‘a central priority’ of the government.

Suella Braverman MP said: ‘Shared ownership and Help to Buy are very popular schemes, so I welcome these latest steps to make it easier for more first time buyers to purchase their own home.

‘Our younger generation are finding it much harder to buy a house than previous generations, and it’s important that schemes and interventions are in place to make it easier for young people to buy their first home, from owning a share of their home or borrowing under the Help to Buy scheme, to having their stamp duty waived and having access to discounted homes earmarked for local people in their community.’

The government is still offering its Help to Buy ISA, which sees the Government boost savings by 25 per cent.