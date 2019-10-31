Fareham pensioner receives message from Uri Geller - 38 years after she bought his curtains

A RESIDENT of a care home in Fareham has received a message from Uri Geller – thanking her for the curtains she bought him four decades ago.

Ann Morton-Stewart, who lives in Gracewell of Fareham, in Parker View, received the message as part of a ‘This Is Your Life’ celebration event held at the care home yesterday.

Ann Morton-Stewart (82) with (left to right) her daughter Jan Walker, grandson Lewis Walker (18) and Gracewell Volunteer Becky Falstein. Picture: Malcolm Wells (301019-9281)

The former interior designer was working for John Lewis when she met the illusionist at the height of his spoon-bending fame in 1981.

Contracted to fit his house with new curtains before an appearance on television show Through The Keyhole, Ann became friends with the TV personality and his family.

The video message was a ‘wonderful surprise,’ according to Ann.

The 82-year-old said: ‘We became good friends, but I have not seen him for more than 15 years.

Uri Geller

‘And he was very cheeky when he appeared on Through The Keyhole – he said he bought the curtains.

‘He’s a wonderful man really, he’s very charismatic.’

READ MORE: Youths film themselves riding a miniature pony while trespassing in Fareham field - leaving owner with £50 vets bill

In the message, the self-proclaimed psychic said he ‘could never forget’ Ann, and encouraged her to touch the screen to ‘feel the power’ and ‘positive energy’ he was sending from his house in Jaffa, Israel.

Ann said she had never asked him to perform one of his illusions in front of her, but sees him as more than just a magician.

She added: 'I believe he has special powers.’

Another ‘This Is Your Life’ celebrated the life of former carpenter Ken Dickinson, who has been a resident of Fareham for more than 60 years and now lives in the care home with his wife of 72 years.

The 92-year-old said: ‘It was a lovely idea – we couldn’t be in a better place.’

READ MORE: 'I spent my 21st in jail' - Student Harry Middleton cleared of attempted murder on his time behind bars on remand

Kate Heggarty, admissions manager at the care, said the staff wanted to host the events as a way to celebrate the lives of their residents.

She said: ‘This was a new idea we had from a resident who had appeared on This Is Your Life, which celebrated his service in the armed forces.

‘We’re very lucky to have two wonderful stories, but from very different backgrounds.'