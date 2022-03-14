Fareham police close Longfield Avenue in both directions due to 'serious' collision
POLICE have closed a busy road in Fareham due to a ‘serious’ road crash.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 3:19 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th March 2022, 3:24 pm
Officers have closed Longfield Avenue, off Newgate Lane, in both directions between the junctions with St Michael's Grove and Fort Fareham Road at around 2.50pm this afternoon.
In a message on social media, Fareham police reported that the incident was ‘serious’ and asked for drivers understanding as emergency service crews deal with the situation.
A police spokesman said: ‘Please avoid the area until further notice.’
Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted for further information.
Updates to follow.