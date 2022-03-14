Officers have closed Longfield Avenue, off Newgate Lane, in both directions between the junctions with St Michael's Grove and Fort Fareham Road at around 2.50pm this afternoon.

In a message on social media, Fareham police reported that the incident was ‘serious’ and asked for drivers understanding as emergency service crews deal with the situation.

A police spokesman said: ‘Please avoid the area until further notice.’

Police have closed a busy road in Fareham due to a 'serious' collision.

Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted for further information.

Updates to follow.

