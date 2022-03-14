Fareham police close Longfield Avenue in both directions due to 'serious' collision

POLICE have closed a busy road in Fareham due to a ‘serious’ road crash.

By Richard Lemmer
Monday, 14th March 2022, 3:19 pm
Updated Monday, 14th March 2022, 3:24 pm

Officers have closed Longfield Avenue, off Newgate Lane, in both directions between the junctions with St Michael's Grove and Fort Fareham Road at around 2.50pm this afternoon.

In a message on social media, Fareham police reported that the incident was ‘serious’ and asked for drivers understanding as emergency service crews deal with the situation.

A police spokesman said: ‘Please avoid the area until further notice.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have closed a busy road in Fareham due to a 'serious' collision.

Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted for further information.

Updates to follow.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

FarehamPompey