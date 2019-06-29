The children at a school in Fareham can not complain about their school dinner sausages - as they are behind a new recipe using ingredients foraged from the school grounds.

A food technology class at Wicor Primary School, in Hatherley Crescent, created the brand new treat, named the Wicor Jack Sausage, after experimenting with Jack By the Hedge, a type of mustard.

The school approached Owton’s, the butcher counter at Garsons garden centre, to help create something with ‘a unique’ flavour, according to butcher John Harding.

He said: ‘The herb gives just a hint of mustard and garlic.

‘At this time of year, the sausages would go well with a warm salad with jersey potatoes, or with a barbecue with the weather we’ve been having.

‘It’s a real honour to work with the children.’

John added that he had never been brought ingredients for a new sausage before, with customers usually wanting something created from scratch.

He said: ‘We are delighted to work with these young horticulturalists to produce such a delicious product using a unique, but native grown ingredient.’

The sausage is part of the school’s extensive environmental science curriculum, which sees pupils make their own soap, tea, and take part in scything lessons.

Head teacher Mark Wildman said: ‘The Wicor Jack Sausage is a fantastic project which brings the school and local businesses together to create a product which will be loved by the community.

‘Horticulture is an integral part of the school’s environmental curriculum and pupils have enjoyed learning about, and foraging for, this native edible plant and seeing how it can be used as a food ingredient.’

The school’s work to make pupils ‘passionate’ about the environment has lead to an award-winning garden which has been featured on BBC Two’s Gardener’s World and is currently part of the National Open Garden

Scheme.

Mark added: ‘Our aspiration is open a deli.

‘We would also love to make own gin and cider - obviously not for the children.’

The Wicor Jack Sausage is available from the Owton’s butchery counter in Garsons, with £2 of every kilo sold going towards school funds.