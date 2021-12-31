Joanna Rowland, who lives in Fareham, has been granted the CB as part of the New Year’s Honours List.

Joanna had headed the HMRC programme and project management profession since January 2018 and then became interim director general for Covid-19 response in August 2020.

In her role, the senior civil servant has overseen the implementation of the chancellor’s packages to support businesses and jobs such as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

Joanna Rowland, director general of HM Revenue and Customs has received a CB for her services to the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Fareham resident said it had been a ‘privilege’ to lead her time to support the country during a time of crisis.

She said: ‘I am delighted and honoured to have received such recognition.

‘I have never been prouder to be a public servant than I have during the pandemic. The speed at which the whole of government responded to the public need was incredible.

‘It has been my privilege to lead such a talented and dedicated team in delivering this support at a time the country needed it.’

