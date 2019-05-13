Hayley Palmer is brightening up Saturday nights with fun 1980s hits on a television channel.

The former Fareham College and Neville Lovett School student presents the Memory Lane 80s Show at 9pm on Keep It Country TV, which is available on Sky, Freeview and Freesat.

Hayley said: ‘This is the perfect show whether you are staying in or heading out. I’ve picked the best pop artists from the 80’s - I’ll be

playing you everything from Wham & Bros to Sinitta and Kylie.’

Hayley has worked her way up in the industry having worked on hospital radio and is now an entertainment presenter at LoveSportRadio alongside her work at Keep it Country TV.

Hayley, from Fareham, added: ‘Watch it before you go out or if you are staying in, it’s a feel-good programme for everyone.’

Hayley’s top three 80s songs are Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us by Starship, I Wanna Dance with Somebody by Whitney Houston and Bon Jovi’s Livin’ on a Prayer.

Hayley Palmer and her co-star Phil Mack are on every Saturday at 9pm on Sky channel 389, Freeview channel 87 and Freesat channel 516.