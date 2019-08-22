A Fareham-raised television presenter has started a new chat show.

Hayley Palmer has been presenting shows on Keep It Country TV and will now launched a chat programme on Tuesday, September 3 called On the Sofa with Hayley.

Hayley Palmer from Fareham is a presenter on Keep It Country

The presenter, 38, who went to Neville Lovett School and Fareham College, says she is looking forward to interviewing celebrities, and on her first show will be talking to Paul Knops from Love Island and Freddie Bentley and Alex Hobern from Channel 4’s The Circle).

She has produced and edited the chat show, and alongside presenting her own show, says her career is a 'dream come true'.

'Although it hasn’t been easy, people see the glamorous bits, but behind the scenes it’s early mornings, late nights, setbacks, and tears of frustration to the point where you think it will never happen,’ she said.

After starting at community radio station Voice FM in 2017, she progressed to Shoreditch Radio, Drive time at Vibe 107.6 and training at Heart. Hayley was had a work placement at ITV, then her break presenting an 80s music show going out to thousands of homes on Saturday nights. She is also a presenter on Love Sport Radio.

Hayley said: 'I work on my mindset every morning, followed by a gym session. Nobody prepares you for the highs, the lows and the rejections, but if you want it enough, you won’t let anything stand in your way.’

The first episode of ‘On the Sofa with Hayley’ is on Sky 376/Freesat 516 on Tuesday, September 3 at 4pm.