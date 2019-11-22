Fareham school children compete in their first football match to raise money for Children in Need

SCHOOLS across Fareham have competed against each other in charity football tournement – giving some students their first opportunity to play the sport.

More than 30 children aged between four and 11 took part in the tourenment, which saw pupils from St John the Baptist School, Park Gate School, and Whiteley Primary School compete for a series of Pudsey trophies on Friday December 15.

Students from three schools across Fareham took part in the football tournament.

Henry Cort Community School, in Hillson Drive, Fareham, hosted the football matches, with more than 100 family members coming to watch the junior players.

Vicky Richardson, who manages after-school clubs for St John The Baptist School, said: ‘One of our youngest players said she was allowed a late night to stay up to play in her first-ever football match.

‘She left the game with a smile on her little red face.’

And the event surpassed Vicky’s fundraising expectation, with £500.12 being raised on the night.

The 35-year-old said: ‘One of the children suggested we put together a football tournament to support Children In Need.

‘I was hoping to raise £150, so we smashed that target, and I’m thrilled.’

The matches went on throughout the evening, ending with a 3-2 victory for Whiteley Primary School against St John The Baptist School in the final.

In March, St John The Baptist School held a fun run that raised £462 for mental health charity Mind.

Children in Need, the BBC’s official charity which support disadvantage young people across the country, raised £47,886,382 last Friday, according to the broadcaster.

Last year, the programme raised £50.6m by the end of its main fundraising night.