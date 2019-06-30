Fareham schoolgirl praised by Prime Minister Theresa May for road crossing campaign

A FAREHAM schoolgirl has started a campaign for a road crossing – and has earned the praise of the prime minister.

Eleven-year-old Ruby Lloyd, from Locks Heath, was praised for ‘caring passionately’ about her local area by Theresa May during Prime Minister’s Questions last week, after Fareham MP Suella Braverman brought up the pupil’s campaign.

Ruby had written to Mrs Braverman asking her to join more than 500 residents in signing a petition for a crossing on the Warsash Road, near her school.

The prime minister said: ‘It is very good to see young people caring passionately about their local area and campaigning for it, and it is vital that children go to school in a safe environment.

‘This is, of course, an issue for the local authority, but I wish Ruby the very best for her campaign.’

The words of support had Ruby’s family ‘glued to the television,’ according to dad Graham Lloyd – but the young campaigner has ‘missed the excitement’ while on a school trip to France.

He said: ‘We are very proud of her.

‘She’s always been a very caring person, and when I read her letter to Suella, I thought, “wow, she can be very articulate”.’

Ruby started the campaign after a Hook with Warsash Church of England Academy scheme to encourage pupils to walk to school made her realise how ‘dangerous’ the road could be, Graham said.

He added: ‘It really does need this pedestrian crossing.

‘There’s been a couple of near misses on the road, but they have not been reported.

‘I’m worried the first time you hear about something changing, it will be because it was too late for someone.’

Suelle Braverman MP said she would ‘keep pushing’ for Hampshire County Council to add a crossing to the road.

She added: ‘I support her campaign, together with her headmistress, Mrs Willoughby and local councillor Trevor Cartwright and I will keep pushing Hampshire County Council to make the necessary changes on this busy road.’

Four previous petitions have been collected requesting a crossing, with the last one gaining 500 signatures in 2017.