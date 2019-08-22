Fareham teenager celebrates GCSE results after panic attacks forced her to leave all of her exams

A STUDENT from a school in Fareham suffered panic attacks that forced her to leave all her GCSE exams - but today she is celebrating her results.

Louise Crossland was diagnosed with severe anxiety by her doctor in January, with her condition causing her to lose more than two stones in less than six months.

The 16-year old's anxiety left her rushing from her Chemistry exam to be physically sick, and brought on panic attacks that meant she required breaks during her nine other exams.

She said: 'In some exams I couldn't even go into the hall with everyone else.

'You feel like something terrible is going to happen.'

Her anxiety would cause her to fixate on being stuck inside the examination hall, convinced that invigilators would not allow her to leave even if she was sick or needed to use the toilet.

But mum Emma described the school as 'brilliant' in their efforts to support her daughter.

She said: 'The school was so, so supportive. They allowed her to sit her mocks outside of the examination hall and had a brilliant teacher sit with her for the first half hour of her exams.

'They really went above and beyond.'

Emma said changes to the curriculum which put more emphasis on examinations was to the detriment of pupils like Louise.

She said: 'Changing these exams so there is not so much course work is bad because not every one can take exams.'

But the exams have left Louise feeling better prepared for future panic attacks.

She said: 'I always pushed myself and I went back in with the support of a teacher.

'I already feel much more confident with these results.'

Louise received one 4, two 5s, one 6, and one 8 grade in Textiles.

She is considering several colleges to sit her A-levels.