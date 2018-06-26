Fareham Voices: I want people to decide the future of their healthcare

Have your say

HEALTHCARE in Fareham is a priority for me.

Shortly after being elected in 2015, I set up Fareham Community Hospital Taskforce to support increased utilisation of the hospital.

Suella Braverman MP

It brings together senior executives from local health authorities, patient groups and local representatives to discuss health needs and collaboration.

Since then we have seen Fareham Community Hospital go from strength to strength.

The same day access service, introduced in September 2017, is popular with patients meeting the primary care needs of the area.

Since it was launched, delivering a high quality of care and ensuring the right services are available for patients sits at the heart of what the Taskforce does.

I want patients and practitioners to determine the future direction of healthcare in Fareham.

So, I have launched a consultation as an opportunity for everyone with a stake in FCH, including patients, to have their say.

The consultation is underpinned by three principles, which will be considered at every stage:

n Need: are we meeting local demand for services.

n Deliverability: can we get the services implemented.

n Sustainability: can we maintain services within current budgets.

The consultation covers everything from clinical services, to public health usages of FCH, paediatrics, and community engagement.

I am calling on people in Fareham to take this opportunity to shape the healthcare system that serves them.

To find out about taking part, please visit the campaigns section of my website suellabraverman.co.uk/