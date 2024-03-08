Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ebony Vardy Pic: Hants police

Missing Ebony Vardy, 29, of Fareham, was last seen in the Hunter Road area of Cosham at around 8am this morning.

Police said: "We have been carrying out searches in the area and are now asking for your help to find her. She is described as being white, 5ft 5ins tall, with short curly ginger hair and wears glasses with dark frames.