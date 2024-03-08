Call 999 if you see Fareham woman with short curly ginger hair last seen in Portsmouth

Police have urged the public to call 999 if they see a woman with short curly ginger hair and glasses.
By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Mar 2024, 15:40 GMT
Ebony Vardy Pic: Hants police Ebony Vardy Pic: Hants police
Missing Ebony Vardy, 29, of Fareham, was last seen in the Hunter Road area of Cosham at around 8am this morning.

Police said: "We have been carrying out searches in the area and are now asking for your help to find her. She is described as being white, 5ft 5ins tall, with short curly ginger hair and wears glasses with dark frames.

"She could be wearing a green hooded top and large black changing robe. If you think you have seen her today, please let us know by calling 999 and quoting reference number 44240100854."

