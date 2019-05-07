‘Fears’ of Grenfell Tower style blaze in Portsmouth tower block allayed after it turns out to be a barbecue

FEARS a fire was tearing through a high rise building in Portsmouth turned out to be false – with it nothing more than a barbecue.

Concerned residents in the block sounded the alarm fearing they could be victims of a blaze akin to those who perished in the Grenfell Tower catastrophe.

But after Cosham and Southea fire crews attended the scene in Crown Street, Landport, fears were allayed when it became clear the ‘fire’ was coming from a barbecue on a balcony.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘The people having the barbecue were told to put the fire out before being warned they were not allowed to have barbecues on balconies.’