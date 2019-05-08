A FEMALE motorcyclist died after becoming distracted by her high heeled boots.

Monika Kunda, 29, of Studland Road, Alum Chine, died of multiple injuries after losing control of her black Yamaha motorbike on Bournemouth’s Wessex Way in August last year.

An inquest into her death at Bournemouth Coroner's Court heard she had been wearing boots with a large heel at the time of the crash – leading to a ‘degree of distraction’.

A witness saw her stretching her left leg away from the side of the bike in the seconds before the collision with her unable to put her boot back on the peg.

The court heard she was not travelling at excess speed or dangerously.

Sergeant Mark Scammell, of Dorset Police's roads policing unit, said the lady was ‘distracted by her footwear’ after ‘wearing boots with a high heel’.

Coroner Brendan Allen said Ms Kunda died as the result of a road traffic collision.