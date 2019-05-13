Ferrari bursts into flames on rural road near Wickham

The driver of a vintage Ferrari had a lucky escape after his car burnt more than rubber – bursting into flames near Wickham.
The sportscar was irreparably damaged by the blaze in Hundred Acres Road, which required two crews from Wickham and Fareham stations to control.
A statement from Wickham Fire Station said only one ‘rather precious vehicle’ was involved in the incident.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘The driver escaped unhurt.
‘We were called at 4:11pm and the fire was out by 5:21pm.
‘The scene was left with the police.’
The incident occured on Friday May 10.