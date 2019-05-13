Ferrari bursts into flames on rural road near Wickham

Have your say

The driver of a vintage Ferrari had a lucky escape after his car burnt more than rubber – bursting into flames near Wickham.

The sportscar was irreparably damaged by the blaze in Hundred Acres Road, which required two crews from Wickham and Fareham stations to control.

The Ferrari on fire in Hundred Acres Road. Picture: Hampshire Fire and Rescue

A statement from Wickham Fire Station said only one ‘rather precious vehicle’ was involved in the incident.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘The driver escaped unhurt.

‘We were called at 4:11pm and the fire was out by 5:21pm.

‘The scene was left with the police.’

The Ferrari on fire in Hundred Acres Road. Picture: Hampshire Fire and Rescue

The incident occured on Friday May 10.

The Ferrari on fire in Hundred Acres Road.