Festive cheer as hundreds take part in Portsmouth's 12th Santa Fun Run

FUN RUNNERS dressed as turkeys, elves and Santa Claus himself came out in force to raise money for charity.

Almost 1000 runners took part in Portsmouth’s 12th Christmas Fun Run across the weekend in aid of the The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The Belfrage family caught the eye by turning up dressed as matching elves.

Mum Sam was joined by three-year-old daughter Betsy and husband John.

Sam said: ‘We did the Naughty Elves Race two years ago when Betsy was in a pushchair and so this year it was nice to be able to run it together.

‘It has been a brilliant atmosphere and it was fantastic to see everyone dressed in costume. It really gets everyone in the Christmas spirit.’

Fellow runner Victoria Ayriss added: ‘The race was good fun and it’s great to get the kids outside and being active.’

Running with Victoria were family friends, Liam Bellamy, 10, and Ruby Smith, 11, who came third and fourth in the Naughty Elves Race.

Ruby said: ‘I really enjoyed the race although I did get a bit hot in my Santa outfit and had to take my hat off. It’s good to raise money for charity.’

Liam added: ‘The race was fun and the atmosphere was brilliant.’

As well as the Naughty Elves Mile, runners could also take part in the 10km Dasher and the Santa Sleigh 5km race. Runners of the four-legged variety could also join in the fun in the Doggy Dash.

Richard Harris, from Southsea, received a Fab Five medal after participating in all of the events, including Saturday evening’s Christmas Sparkle Run.

Dressed as a Christmas turkey, Richard commented: ‘I’ve done all of the events for the last five years and I always do it as a turkey. The atmosphere was brilliant.’

Proceeds and sponsorship from the races will be donated to the RNLI.

For participant Steven Beards it is a charity particularly pertinent to Portsmouth.

Steven, who raised £50 in sponsorship, said: ‘As a coastal city the RNLI is particularly important. I used to be in the navy and worked in search and rescue and so I know what a fantastic job these people do. They are all volunteers and dependent on donations.’

For organiser, Rob Piggott, the event has become established as a big part of the community’s calendar.

‘It has been such a nice atmosphere and really brings the community together. My favourite costume was the storm trooper with Christmas lights,’ said Rob.

Rob announced next year the event will be raising money for Rowans Hospice.