A line of people queued outside the Albert Road venue this morning, waiting for the Salvation Army Christmas Fayre to open to the public.

Inside the Southsea Citadel, a number of stalls sold a range of gifts including toys, crafts, cards, games, cakes, and toiletries.

Volunteers wearing festive jumpers and headbands served teas and coffees as they welcomed the steady stream of people entering the hall.

Salvation Army member Trevor Sivyer organised this year’s Christmas Fayre, which is usually an annual event.

He said: 'We've had a very good turn out, despite the weather.

'We've planned it over the past four months, we didn't know if it was going to be able to go ahead.'

This year the Christmas Fayre had 16 stalls, run by both church members and members of the public.

Majors Alan and Carol Young became church wardens in July of this year.

Carol said: 'The money the stalls raise today goes to help our general work, week in week out - our groups for older people, activities for children, we work with the food bank, we run the charity shop.

'We also run a nursery in Fratton where we support the families.

'I think people are just glad to come to things again after Covid.

'We're very pleased that even on a horrible day, people are turning out.'

Alan added: 'We've had a much better turn out than expected.'

The church will host a messy church event on Sunday, December 12 at 3pm, and carol service on Sunday, December 19 at 11am.

