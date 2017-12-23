Festive, merry and bright!

After a cross country search that saw homes compete to have the most dazzling festive lights this December, Royal Mail has now revealed the showstopping winner, and runners up, of their Christmas lights competition.

The Stop, Look, Glisten competition has found Sue Hawkes’ Bristol home to have the most fantastic festive Christmas lights in the whole of the UK.

National competition winner Sue Hawkes' home in Bristol

Local runners-up were Roz and Simon Weaver with a spectacular display at their home in Trent Way, Lee-on-the-Solent.

Simon is a 44-year-old IT consultant who runs his own company and Roz, 49, is an administrator for Gosport Borough Council.

Simon said: ‘I always dreamed that when I owned my first home I would do something special at Christmas.’

It began in 2006 with a few decorations and each year has grown and grown.

In 2011 Simon and Roz started to raise money for Naomi House, a children’s hospice, and this year they are helping the Wave 105 Cash for Kids appeal, which supports local youngsters who are financially, socially, emotionally or physically disadvatanged. David Gold, Royal Mail spokesperson said: ‘The winning image from Sue Hawkes in Almondsbury, Bristol is brilliant and is a magical example of the festive fun Christmas lights can bring to communities. The postman who delivers on the Hawkes house route confirmed that the family decorates their house like this every year and it looks fantastic at night!’

‘It has been excellent to see the level of interest in Royal Mail’s Christmas lights competition and our postmen and postwomen have had the pleasure of seeing all the beautiful decorations on display across the UK.’

Sue has won a £1,000 prize.

Seven runners up, including Roz and Simon, will also receive a set of 50 Christmas stamps and a framed personalised image from Royal Mail.

Mr Gold added: ‘Thanks to all those who entered the competition this year – have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy 2018!’