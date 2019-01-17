‘Filthy’ dog’s amazing transformation after being rescued from ‘hellish' conditions in Hampshire

WHEN you look into Hobbit’s bright eyes and stroke her glossy, fluffy coat you’d think she’d always lived the life of Riley.

But last year the poor two-year-old pooch was living in her own filth with 21 other dogs.

Hobbit has undergone an amazing transformation since being rescued.

Hobbit and her friends were rescued from a home on the border of Hampshire and Wiltshire by RSPCA officers in March 2018 after complaints to the charity about the conditions the animals were living in.

RSPCA inspector Miranda Albison, who led the investigation, said: ‘The dogs were living in makeshift kennels and runs in the garden and inside the house.

READ MORE: Disturbing video shows flea-ridden dog left to die in Hilsea car park

‘There were lots of dogs crammed into rooms and pens, they were all absolutely filthy with matted coats.

Hobbit now has a new home and is a prize-winning pooch

‘The conditions were absolutely hellish. I can’t begin to describe how awful the smell was.’

During the raid officers seized twenty-two Eurasiers and three, including Hobbit, were taken to Bath Cats & Dogs Home, an RSPCA branch.

Head of fundraising and communications, Rachel Jones, said: ‘When Hobbit arrived she was matted, covered in faeces and underweight with a body score of just two out of five.

‘We tried to brush and clip her coat but, on our first attempt she got so stressed that we have to stop.

READ MORE: How to avoid your dog being stolen

‘We eventually had to sedate her and shave a lot of her coat as it was in such a terrible state.’

Staff spent three months rehabilitating Hobbit and teaching her to trust people again.

In June, Anna and Mark Abram from Chippenham, Wiltshire, rehomed her. Anna said: ‘Hobbit is so adorable and loving, she has learned so much in the few months we have had her.

‘She has lots of doggy and human friends now, everywhere we go people want to take pictures and ask about her!

‘During the holidays we went out for lots of day trips, she loves the beach and will go paddling in the water.

‘We also took her to a festival where there was a dog competition - and she won first prize!’

To help the RSPCA rescue, rehabilitate and rehome dogs like Hobbit donate by visiting www.rspca.org.uk/give.

To support the work of Bath Cats & Dogs Home visit www.bathcatsanddogshome.org.uk/donate_today.