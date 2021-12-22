Final Straw Foundation wants volunteers to help clean up Hayling Island beach

Environmental charity Final Straw Foundation is looking for volunteers to help clear up a beach on Hayling Island on December 28.

The group collected more than 50kg of rubbish - including plastics, fireworks - and a Nike shoe - at Warsash during its last clear-up.

The organisation is made up of volunteers who give two hours per meet. All volunteers are given protective equipment for free.

Final Straw Foundation members collected 135kg of rubbish and dirty wet wipes at Eastney beach on October 9, 2021

Hayling Islander Craig Cooper said: ‘I haven't been to any of their beach cleanings in the past but I’m hoping I can go this month.

‘I was brought up on this island and it’s important that we take care of it.

‘I hate that people litter everywhere.

‘The fact that the community is happy to come together like this and protect the beaches is brilliant.’

The group plans to meet at the Ferry Boat Inn at 10am, before making their way down the beach. It’s due to finish at around 12pm.

Founded in 2018 by Bianca Carr the charity has grown in strength.

Earlier this year the charity was given £150,000 via the National Lottery - enough to fund five years of operations.

As reported, Bianca created the group, then named Final Straw Solent, when she was given plastic straws at lunch with her son.

She said: “In the last four years we’ve done multiple beach cleans on Hayling Island and removed massive amounts of litter from the shores.

‘We work and thrive because of the people who help us during these clean ups and we hope to continue to get support from our amazing volunteers.’

Final Straw works with businesses to help them reduce their single-use plastic usage.

Register for the Hayling beach clean at eventbrite.co.uk/e/hayling-island-christmas-beach-clean-tickets-221340865487

Final Straw will provide gloves, litter pickers, bags, sieves, shovels and buckets - but people are welcome to bring their own. There are a limited number of children’s gloves available.

A further clear-up is planned at Emsworth in the new year on February 22 at 10am meeting at Emsworth Sailing Club car park.

