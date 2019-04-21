Have your say

A FIRE has broken out at a city centre hotel this evening.

Three fire crews from Southsea were called to the Holiday Inn site, in Pembroke Road, Old Portsmouth.

Firefighters received the call shortly after 6.20pm to an apparent fire in the refuse area of the hotel.

Crews discovered a fire in a bin and extinguished it using a water hose.

The hotel was not damaged and nobody was reported injured.

It comes after Portsmouth enjoyed an Easter Sunday of unseasonably warm weather, with the mercury topping 25C today.

