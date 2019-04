Have your say

A FIRE has broken out at a city centre hotel this evening.

Three fire crews from Southsea have been called to the Holiday Inn site, in Pembroke Road, Southsea.

Firefighters received the call shortly after 6.20pm to an apparent fire in the refuse area of the hotel.

Crews are currently at the scene assessing the situation.

It comes after Portsmouth enjoyed an Easter Sunday of unseasonably warm weather, with the mercury topping 25C today.

Updates to follow.