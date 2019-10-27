Fire breaks out in Portsmouth amid excitement over England's rugby world cup victory

Have your say

A FIRE broke out in a Portsmouth tower block yesterday, while the inhabitants of the home involved continued watching England’s rugby win.

Firefighters from across Portsmouth were called to Pickwick House in Wingfield Street, Buckland, at 11.26am yesterday to a kitchen fire started after food was left unattended.

England beat New Zealand 19-7 in the Rugby World Cup. Picture: Ashley Western/PA Wire

According to crew manager Stephen Alchin from Cosham Fire Station, the inhabitants forgot about the cooking because of the excitement of yesterday’s rugby match between England and New Zealand, which ended with an English victory.

ALSO READ: Owner of ‘dangerous’ Portsmouth Chinese takeaway The Rising Sun fined for 'putting public heath at risk'

He said: ‘Crews from Cosham, Portchester and Waterlooville were called to the scene, along with an ALP from Southsea.

‘It was a fire on the 11th floor of the building caused by cooking left by the distraction of the rugby.

‘The cooking caught fire and caused substantial damage to the oven and ceiling above.’

After the incident, one male was checked over for smoke inhalation by South Central Ambulance Service.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.