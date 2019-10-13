Fire crew cut trapped person from car after crash in Lee-on-the-Solent

FIREFIGHTERS had to cut a person free from a car after a crash in Lee-on-the-Solent.

Crews from Gosport, Fareham and Cosham were called to Cherque Way at 8.30pm last night (October 12).

Gosport crew manager Hunt said: ‘There were two vehicles involved and there were three people.

‘One person was trapped in the car and had to be freed by cutting the car. The people were seen to by us before being handed over to the South Central Ambulance Service.

‘We would like to remind people to drive carefully in the wet weather and to always remember to wear their seat belts to prevent further injuries.’

Two cars were involved in a crash in Cherque Way, Lee-on-the-Solent. Picture:Gosport Fire Station

