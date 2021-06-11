Fire crews battle lorry fire on M27 approach with road blocked and delays of nearly an hour reported
A LORRY fire has led to a road approaching the M27 being partially blocked with heavy delays up to an hour for motorists this morning.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 10:53 am
The incident happened on the A31 eastbound just before Stoney Cross in the New Forest at around 10am.
The road leads straight onto the M27 but motorists are now being warned to expect lengthy delays to get onto the main route.
Delays of around 50 minutes were reported at the time of publication – an increase of 20 minutes from a previous post.
Fire crews from Ringwood and Burley are currently at the scene.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service posted on Twitter: ‘We are currently dealing with a lorry fire on the A31 eastbound just prior to Stoney Cross - expect some travel disruption.’