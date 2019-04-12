Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS have put out a rubbish blaze in a Portsmouth back garden after it roared out of control.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the fire in Chichester Road, North End, pictured, was supposed to be a ‘controlled’ burning of ‘domestic’ waste.

Chichester Road, in North End. Picture: Google Street View

But a crew from Southsea Fire Station was called to tackle it at 11.51am after it grew rapidly.

A video, at the top of this story, shows the flames rising above the fence of the back garden – with smoke billowing around neighbouring properties.

Firefighters put the blaze out using one hosereel jet and one set of breathing apparatus.

They issued a stop message at 12.19pm.