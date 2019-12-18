Fire crews called to blaze at supporting living home for the elderly in Portchester

Have your say

BURNT cooking sparked an emergency call to the fire service to an home for elderly people last night.

The incident took place shortly after 6pm the Assheton Court sheltered accommodation complex off Castle Street, Portchester, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Assheton Court, pictured, where burnt cooking triggered a fire alarm. Photo: Google

One crew from Portchester was called to the scene after a fire alarm triggered.

On arrival, firefighters found burnt cooking had caused the device to set off.

SEE ALSO: Man, 64, admits immigration offences over eight Albanians found on yacht in Portsmouth

Officers helped to ventilate the affected room and offered advice to residents. Nobody was hurt during the incident.

Jaz Studley, sheltered housing team leader at the site, said Assheton had up-to-date fire alarm systems.

She added: ‘These things can happen. We do try to prevent these things.

SEE ALSO: Woman taken to hospital after lorry slams into car on the M275

‘But the fire service was brilliant. Residents were a bit surprised to see them.’

Assheton Court is 33-flat retirement complex for the elderly.

Built as flats in 1971, it provides supported living for pensioners. The block is managed by Fareham Borough Council.