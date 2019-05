Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS are battling a blaze at a nature reserve on Hayling Island.

Two crews from the island’s retained station have been scrambled to tackle the fire at the Sandy Point reserve.

The fire was reported at 6.47pm at a patch of grassland off Seafarers Walk.

Witnesses on social media have reported seeing large plumes of smoke.

Firefighters are still in attendance, a spokeswoman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.