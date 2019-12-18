Have your say

BURNT toast sparked an emergency call-out by the fire service to a home for elderly people last night.

The incident took place shortly after 6pm the Assheton Court sheltered accommodation complex off Castle Street, Portchester, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

One crew from Portchester was called to the scene after a fire alarm triggered.

On arrival, firefighters found burnt cooking had caused the device to set off.

Officers helped to ventilate the affected room and offered advice to residents. Nobody was hurt during the incident.

Jaz Studley, sheltered housing team leader at the site, said Assheton had up-to-date fire alarm systems.

She added: ‘These things can happen. We do try to prevent these things.

‘But the fire service was brilliant. Residents were a bit surprised to see them.’

Assheton Court is 33-flat retirement complex for the elderly.

Built in flats 1971, it provides supported living for pensioners. The block is managed by Fareham Borough Council.

A spokeswoman for the council said: ‘We are aware of an incident at Assheton Court last night whereby a fire alarm was triggered by smoke from burning toast.

‘Firefighters were alerted by our call monitoring company which is linked to our alarm systems as a precaution. A crew attended and the building was declared safe shortly after.’