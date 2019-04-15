Fire crews rescue three teenagers from boat stuck in mud near Haslar Bridge in Gosport

Have your say

THREE teenagers have been rescued by the emergency services after their boat got stuck on a sandbar.

Fire crews and paramedics were called to the incident at Haslar Bridge in Gosport at 4.23pm.

They found two 14-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl in a boat lodged in mud.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue service confirmed its water rescue team removed the boat from the sandbar just before 5.30pm.

The youngsters have since received treatment from South Central Ambulance Service but their condition is not yet known.

Crews from Gosport, Fareham and Cosham all responded to the incident.