A fire has broken out at Albert Road, Southsea.

Four crews from Cosham and Southsea were mobilised to the blaze to tackle a rear garden fire of a property at Albert Road just after 4.30pm this afternoon (July 1).

The blaze is near to the junction with Francis Avenue.

A witness to the scene reported two police cars in attendance and the area is currently cordoned off at Francis Avenue behind [email protected] and the motorbike dealership South125.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire has broken out at Albert Road.

The witness reported no ambulance on the scene at this time.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Writing on Twitter this afternoon, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Portsmouth crews are currently tackling a fire in the rear garden of a property on Albert Road near to the junction with Francis Avenue in #Southsea.