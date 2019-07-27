Fire erupts at energy firm Scottish and Southern Energy's base in Havant

FIREFIGHTERS have been battling a blaze at the home of an energy supplier in Havant this afternoon.

More than a dozen officers from three different stations have been fighting the fire at the industrial unit in Martin Road.

The site is understood to be one of the bases for Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE).

The blaze erupted shortly after 1.30pm on the building’s first floor.

Two fire crews from Havant were supported by a team from Cosham and one from Emsworth.

An aerial ladder platform from Southsea and command unit from Portchester also attended.

Firefighters used six breathing apparatus as they fought through the smoke-clogged interior to reach the blaze.

Officers extinguished the fire using two jets, a hose reel, and covering jets on the outside of the building.

It is not known how badly damaged the facility is. However, a spokesman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue’s control centre confirmed the blaze had been extinguished.

The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed, although it is thought that an investigation will be launched.

A spokeswoman for SSE said no staff were injured during the incident and that everyone was evacuated safely.

‘There was a small, isolated fire at one of our ancillary sites in Martin Road, Havant,’ she said.

‘The fire has been put out and the fire brigade is now investigating the cause of it.

‘There was a minor amount of smoke damage to the building.

‘All staff left safely and no customers were affected by the fire.’

The building is used mostly for storage and security purposes, SSE said.