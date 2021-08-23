Major blaze in Havant extinguished by multiple crews without injuries at SSE site

A total of six fire engines and crews scrambled to the incident at the energy company’s site in 4 Penner Road at 5.01pm today.

The roof of the building was described as being ‘well alight’, according to Havant crew manager Gary Tyler.

Now the fire has been extinguished, with crews at the scene issuing a stop-message to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service at 6.24pm.

The fire was located in an air handling unit in a 220 metre by 120 metre building within the business park, according to a representative from the fire service.

She said: ‘They used small cutting gear for cutting away for inspection purposed, and they used two thermal images cameras...an aerial ladder platform, two main jets, and two breathing apparatus.’

No ambulances were called to the scene and no one was reported as being injured.

A possible cause of the fire has not yet been established.

SSE has been approached for further information.

