Firefighters call to tackle house fire in Milton

FIREFIGHTERS from Southsea and Cosham were called this afternoon to tackle a residential fire in Milton.

After receiving a call at 3.38pm, three engines from Southsea and one engines from Cosham were sent to tackle the blaze at homes on Apsley Road.

A command support vehicle was also sent from Portchester Fire Station.

Fire crews used two breathing apparatus and four jet hoses to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

