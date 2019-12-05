Firefighters called to battle blaze at Hayling Island tip

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS have been called to battle a blaze at the Hayling Island tip.

Crews from Hayling Island, Havant, Southsea, Portchester and Romsey were all called to the Household Waste Recycling Centre at 8.45pm.

Fire crews were called to tackle a blaze at the Hayling island tip, in Fishery Lane, at 8.45pm. Picture: Nicola Pegg

A spokesman for Havant Fire Station said the blaze ‘fully involved’ two containers of household waste at the Fishery Lane site.

A video captured by an eyewitness shows tall flames piercing through the darkness, throwing up thick plumes of smoke.

The spokesman said at 10.30pm the fire was ‘pretty much out', with some crews at the scene ensuring the containers are dampened down to stop flames growing beneath seals created by waste that has been cooled and extinguished.

The crew from Havant returned to their station at about 10.25pm.

They said the cause had not yet been identified.