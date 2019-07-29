Firefighters called to 'blazing bus' on the A3(M) near Waterlooville

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS were scrambled to a suspected bus blaze on a main road last night.

Crews were alerted to the incident at 8.30pm after a motorist reported smoke coming from a bus on the A3(M) southbound near the Waterlooville junction.

A team from Havant was deployed, alongside crews from Waterlooville, Horndean and Fareham.

However, when officers arrived at the scene of the stricken bus there was no blaze.

Crew manager Glenn Kavanagh, of Havant fire station, said: ‘We were called by a motorist who though a bus was on fire. He said he saw smoke coming from the engine.

‘When we arrived, there was no fire. There had been an engine fault and there was steam coming from the engine. But that was it.’

There were no passengers on board the bus at the time, crew manager Kavanagh added.

The call was one of five incidents for Havant, which included a grass fire, unattended bonfire and two false alarms.