BLAZING pasties in a cooker sparked a call out from firefighters.

Two crews from Gosport fire station were scrambled yesterday afternoon to a property in Inverness Road, Gosport.

It came after a pair of pasties caught fire in an oven inside the kitchen of the property. The charred pastry goods had been left to cook for too long, setting off a smoke alarm, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The blaze was out by the time firefighters arrived at 1.22pm. Officers helped to ventilate the property before leaving at 1.31pm. The second crew was stood down before arriving.