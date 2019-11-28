Firefighters called to incident at Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS were called to an incident in a popular shopping centre in Portsmouth.

The fire broke out in a bathroom at the Cascades Shopping Centre in Commercial Road at around 5.25pm on Wednesday.

Crews from Cosham, Southsea and Portchester attended the scene.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘We were called at 5.25pm last night to a small fire in the bathroom.

‘We used two breathing apparatus, hose reel and ventilation fan. It was a very small incident.’

Portchester Fire Station tweeted: ‘Both 28 appliances, Southsea and Cosham mobilised to an incident in the Cascades shopping centre in Portsmouth.’

