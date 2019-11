Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS have been called to Queen Alexandra Hospital tonight after reports people could smell burning.

At least five crews, including one from Cosham, were called to the site in Cosham at 8.23pm.

Queen Alexandra Hospital

A spokesman for the fire station said the source of the smell was a light fixture that had burned out in the hospital’s plant room.

No one had to be evacuated from the building.

Fire crews did not need to take any action.