Firefighters from Havant were called to a vehicle fire in Kingsclere Avenue on October 18 at 10.37pm.

A spokeswoman for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘The car was well alight on arrival and firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel to put the fire out.

Car fire in Leigh Park on October 18

‘The stop message was received at 11.23pm and they left the scene after damping down.

‘Hampshire police have been informed of the incident.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron